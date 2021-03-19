Plans for Rockford’s 2021 4th of July moving ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Organizers of Rockford’s Fourth of July fireworks show have filled out all required permits for the 2021 event.

Plans include a parade and four music stages downtown, in addition to the 30 minute fireworks show.

Organizers say because social distancing may still be required at that time, the fireworks will be shot higher into the air for wider visibility.

Tom Luepkes, co-chair of the Rockford 4th of July Committee, says the plans have been in motion since the beginning of the year.

“We started in January, proceeding as if it’s going to be a normal year. We’re not sure what the new normal is going to be, come July, but we’re preparing for full participation and then we’ll scale it back from there,” he said.

The plans still have to be approved by the City of Rockford. The Code and Regulations Committee will discuss them on Monday.

The Fourth of July Committee plans to use money raised last year, but they’re looking for additional sponsors.