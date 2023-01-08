CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — “Landmark Development” released a video showing its plan to update Soldier Field in a bid to keep the Bears in Chicago.

Soldier Field would be covered by a massive dome for year-round use. The estimated $2.2 billion project would also have more seating and private suites, six new clubs, expanded food and beverage spaces, as well as add an adjacent outdoor concert venue.

The was no reaction from the Bears at the time of this writing, but the team said on Friday that it was not pursuing alternative stadium deals.

Landmark is the same developer behind “One Central,” a proposed $3.8 billion retail, entertainment and transit project near Soldier Field.