LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The final lap for the Rockford Speedway is over and crews tore down the Forest Hills Lodge last month.

Construction is underway that will change the landscape of Route 173. The speedway is still standing for now, but the land surrounding it is under construction.

“We are going forward with a 14-and-a-half acre retail development that right now is comprised of eight lots,” said Ryan Fitzgerald, a partner at the Shorewood Development Group that is leading the area’s redevelopment.

“The first phase is 14 acres of a 52 acre development,” said Fitzgerald. “There are plans in process with the Deery family, that are planned to memorialize the legacy of the property.”

The plans also include a name attribution on the new construction and an auction. “They will be auctioning off the equipment, the the furniture, the fixtures of this speedway,” said Fitzgerald. “They’ll be auctioning off memorabilia in May of 2023.”

While this gives racing fans a chance to commemorate the track’s legacy, the mayor of Loves Park understands there will be mixed emotions on its demolition, but he’s certain it will benefit the community.

“This new development, including the speedway, when that’s done and down and developed, is going to bring a lot of pluses to the City of Loves Park, and it’s going to make it a lot better for a lot of the community members because it’s something that they can use daily,” said Mayor Greg Jury. “The speedway was only, you know, really active a couple nights a week and maybe 8 to 10 big weekends. Now it can be used every day of the year there will be people going in and out of there.”

The Rockford Speedway hosted racing events for 76 years before it’s closure in October.

The Rockford Speedway opened in 1948 and Hugh and Jody Deery took ownership in 1966. After Hugh died, Jody ran it until she passed away last year, at the age of 97.

Her children sold the Speedway and the surrounding land, including the Forest Hills Lodge, to a developer. The Deery family said development along Route 173 spurred their decision to sell.