ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re a parent of a little one, you probably are intimately familiar with Bluey.

The Australian kids cartoon first aired in 2018, and has since grown into an international phenomenon and quickly became Australia’s most popular children’s program.

Fans will have a chance to catch Bluey in real life, with a theatrical adaption of the show titled “Bluey’s Big Play” coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

“Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush,” according to Coronado’s announcement.

The play is scheduled for two performances in Rockford on July 16 and July 17 of next year, in addition to a June 29 performance originally announced in February.

The show follows titular character Bluey, a Blue Heeler puppy, and her family and friends. The animated cartoon has received praise for its depiction of modern family life.

A pre-sale for July tickets to “Bluey’s Big Play” begin December 7 on Coronado’s website.