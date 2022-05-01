ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Midway Village Museum held a baseball game Sunday in honor of the Rockford Peaches. It was an event for remembering a time in the city’s history.

The Rockford Peaches were famous before “A League of their Own.” A game in their honor was a great way to bring the community together, all while celebrating a big part of the city’s archives.

“They can do the exact same thing that men could do, and in a skirt,” said Kendall Clair, museum educator at Midway Village Museum.

Enthusiasm around the Rockford Peaches is still high nearly 80 years later, and the Midway Village Museum is trying to keep their legacy alive. Denna Vecchiollo is the special events coordinator at the museum, and he said that young, local women came out to play ball.

“It’s not the original Peaches that are well into their 90s, unfortunately, but its women that have volunteered and stepped up to remember the legacy,” Vecchiollo said.

The real Rockford Peaches began in 1943 as part of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

“During WWII, you had a lot of the men that were playing in the baseball league going out to fight in war,” Clair said. “So, Mr. Wrigley we all know from Chicago, he came up with the idea of using girls to play baseball.”

The Peaches went on to be one of the most successful teams in the league, winning championships in 1945, ’48, ’49 and ’50. The women had to remain feminine throughout it all. They had to abide by a list of rules, such as “lipstick should always be on.”

Clair added that their uniforms were not very practical for the type of activity they were doing.

“They wore short dresses with silk shorts underneath, typically,” Clair said.

Organizers said that an event like this will hopefully inspire young girls to keep breaking sterotypes.

“I think they represent some resilience,” Vecchiollo said. “I think they’re an excellent example of how women really fought for equal opportunities.”

Sunday’s teams were made up of members from the Living History League and former Starfire players. Starfire calls Beyer Stadium home, which is where the Peaches once played.