ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kenneth Alexander, 25, has been convicted of Armed Robbery stemming from the 2022 murder of Davonte Simmons.

Police said they were called to the 2600 block of Pleasant Avenue on Thursday, March 24th, 2022, around 8:40 p.m. and found Simmons lying in the street. Officers discovered he had been shot twice in the shoulder and once in the back.

According to prosecutors, Simmons was contacted by Alexander, Shon Davis, 20, Angelo Woods, 19, and Marquzaise Alexander, 21.

Authorities said the quartet met at the Orton Keyes housing complex on Ranger Street and planned to rob Simmons of his gun. Davis called Simmons with a request to meet up and smoke marijuana.

All five men got into a car and once they were in the area of Pleasant Street, the four suspects attempted to rob Simmons. Police said the shots that killed him were fired from the back seat, where Marquazise Alexander and Woods sat.

On Monday, Kenneth Alexander accepted a plea deal that dismissed the murder charge in exchange for a guilty plea for Armed Robbery with a Firearm.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Marquzaise Alexander is due back in court tomorrow, on September 26th.

Woods is due back in court on October 6th.