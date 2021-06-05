Plumbing work cause of house fire, says Rock County Sheriff’s office

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — On Saturday, crews with the Milton Fire Department along with Rock County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a house fire in the 4000 block of E M H Townline Road in Milton.

Officials say when crews arrived on the scene, flames were visible from inside. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Crews were able to put out the fire before the home was fully engulfed.

Investigators say plumbing work had accidentally ignited the home, as the homeowner was doing work earlier in the day.

No foul play is expected but it is still under investigation.