ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department rescued a 15-year-old girl from a Rockford motel Thursday, September 22 after performing a welfare check.

Officers met with Andre Cotton, 31, and the 15-year-old girl when they arrived, according to the department. The Rockford Police Sensitive Crimes Unit learned of the alleged nature of the interaction with Cotton and the girl.

Cotton was brought into custody and has been charged with Involuntary Sexual Servitude of a Minor, Promoting Juvenile Prostitution and two counts of Child Pornography. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.