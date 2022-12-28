NEWARK, Wis. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old was seriously injured after crashing their snowmobile in Newark on Wednesday.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Orfordville Fire Department and Beloit Fire Department responded to the 6700 block of S. County Highway H around 12: 40 p.m. for reports of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

First responders discovered that the 16-year-old had been driving a snowmobile private property with the owner’s permission when they were ejected from the snowmobile. It resulted in the teen sustaining serious injuries.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…