Police: 18-year-old Rockford man shot Wednesday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old was shot in the area of Huffman Blvd. early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Rockford Police say they responded around 4:50 am. to the 2200 block for a shots fired call.

Police say the 18-year-old victim remains in stable condition and did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

