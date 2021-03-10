Police: 2 injured after more than 30 rounds fired at Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say two people survived a shooting after 4-6 unidentified shooters fired over 30 rounds into a home on Davis Street on Tuesday night.

Rockford Police say around 9:50 p.m., the assailants walked through an alley and entered the back yard of a residence in the 700 block of Davis Street, and fired shots into the home.

A 24-year-old man was struck in the legs as he entered the back door. The second victim, a 19-year-old woman, was in the living room and was grazed in the neck.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.