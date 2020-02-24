Police: 3 suspects wanted for opening fire on Rockford house

Live Now
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly peppered a Sherman Avenue house with gunfire on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 2300 block of Sherman around 5:30 p.m. for a “shots fired” call.

Police say they spoke with a victim whose house had been struck by bullets, including two cars in his driveway.

Officers said that three suspects, all armed with handguns, opened fire on the home before running to the 800 block of Miriam Avenue, where they drove off in a black SUV.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

