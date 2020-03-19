Police: 320 grams of heroin seized from Beloit man

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit say 34-year-old Marcus Causey was arrested and charged with delivery of cocaine and heroin, and caught him in possession of 320 grams of heroin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Causey was charged with one count delivery of narcotics, one count delivery of cocaine, one count possession with intent to deliver heroin, and one count for the possession of a firearm by someone convicted of an out-of-state felony on March 16th.

“Investigating drug traffickers involved in the distribution of heroin and other dangerous narcotics is a priority for DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation,” said AG Kaul. “Thanks to the work of local, state, and federal law enforcement in this investigation, hundreds of grams of heroin have been seized and won’t be able to harm Wisconsinites.”

Causey was arrested on March 12 after an undercover drug investigation. He was previously convicted of discharge of a firearm in northern Illinois and sentenced to 8 years in prison.

