MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday have announced that Derek Graham, 21, has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Onyx Bar & Grill.

An investigation identified Graham as an additional suspect in the incident. Police said that Graham had fired a handgun and struck a bar patron.

Graham has been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, two counts of Unlawful Use of Weapon by a Felon, Resisting Arrest to a Police Officer and Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Graham was already wanted on a warrant for armed robbery, which was issued by the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He is currently being held without bond in the Winnebago County Jail.

Deputies responded to Onyx Bar & Grill, 1001 W. Lane Rd., around 1 a.m. on February 26 for reports of a shooting with multiple victims, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

They learned from witnesses that a dispute inside the bar lead to the shooting.

Four people were shot and taken to the hospital. One person’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening, but stable. A fifth person was injured during the dispute, police said.

According to the criminal complaint, an 18-year-old man was the intended victim. He survived after being shot twice.

Jimmie Rogers, 31, had previously been charged with attempted murder after the shooting.