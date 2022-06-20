AMBOY Ill. (WTVO) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Amboy.

Garrett R. Hicks was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Sunday morning, according to police. Deputies were dispatched to 73 E. Kellen Drive in Amboy, in response to a neighbor asking for help.

Emma Hicks, 19, was also found at the scene with an apparent injury, police said. She was taken to KSB, then treated for her injuries at OSF in Rockford.

Lee County Detectives were at the scene to investigate. The Amboy Fire Department, Amboy Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and Lee County Coroner’s Office also assisted.

According to police, more information will be available at the conclusion of the investigation.