Police announce charges for protesters at Rockford City Market

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Wagner, Ehrhardt, and Butler. (left to right)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After another Rockford City Market ended in arrests, police are announcing the identities of those arrested and the charges they are facing.

Four people were arrested on Friday after police say protesters began to be disruptive and block traffic. The following people are facing charges:

Willa Morgan, 56 of Rockford — Obstructing
Ross Wagner, 35 of Madison, Wisconsin — Obstructing and Resisting Arrest
Jaylen Butler, 20 of Rockford — Obstructing, Mob Action
Andrew Ehrhardt of Rockford –Mob Action, Resisting Arrest (3 counts)

The individuals are set to appear in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories