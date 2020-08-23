Police announce charges for protesters at Rockford City Market

Wagner, Ehrhardt, and Butler. (left to right)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After another Rockford City Market ended in arrests, police are announcing the identities of those arrested and the charges they are facing.

Four people were arrested on Friday after police say protesters began to be disruptive and block traffic. The following people are facing charges:

Willa Morgan, 56 of Rockford — Obstructing

Ross Wagner, 35 of Madison, Wisconsin — Obstructing and Resisting Arrest

Jaylen Butler, 20 of Rockford — Obstructing, Mob Action

Andrew Ehrhardt of Rockford –Mob Action, Resisting Arrest (3 counts)

Release: Various Individuals Charged Friday night at City Market pic.twitter.com/h9p9Kfyxo6 — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 23, 2020

The individuals are set to appear in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

