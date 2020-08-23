ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After another Rockford City Market ended in arrests, police are announcing the identities of those arrested and the charges they are facing.
Four people were arrested on Friday after police say protesters began to be disruptive and block traffic. The following people are facing charges:
Willa Morgan, 56 of Rockford — Obstructing
Ross Wagner, 35 of Madison, Wisconsin — Obstructing and Resisting Arrest
Jaylen Butler, 20 of Rockford — Obstructing, Mob Action
Andrew Ehrhardt of Rockford –Mob Action, Resisting Arrest (3 counts)
The individuals are set to appear in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police announce charges for protesters at Rockford City Market
- Freeport woman celebrates 104th birthday with drive-by parade
- Takuma Sato wins the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500
- President Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
- Man killed by South Beloit Police vehicle in overnight accident
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!