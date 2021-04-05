Police arrest 16-year-old who shot Rockford man at his home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested a 16-year-old male who shot a 35-year-old man on Friday.

According to police, the victim, shot in the chest, arrived at a local hospital around 10:25 p.m. The victim is said to be in critical but stable condition.

Police say the victim knew his attacker, and was in his residence when he was shot. The suspect was located Sunday morning and arrested.

The juvenile was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and was taken to the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.