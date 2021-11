ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jhordan Ford, 30, and Kyle Lang, 34, were arrested last Thursday after police stopped a car on West Street and Indiana Avenue.

Rockford Police say the incident happened on Thursday, November 18th around 9:15 p.m.

Ford was charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence and various traffic offenses.

Lang was charged with Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver.

Both were taken to the Winnebago County Jail, but have since bonded out. No mugshots were available.