ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced the arrest of three men – Samuel Ellis, 19, Brandon McKenzie, 19, and Isizria Taylor, 34 – on various gun and drug charges after a series of traffic stops over the President’s Day weekend.

Police said Ellis, a known Rockford gang member, was arrested after officers stopped a vehicle at Kishwaukee Street and First Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Ellis had an outstanding juvenile warrant for his arrest, police said. Officers said he was in possession of a loaded handgun. Three other occupants of the car were released without charges.

Ellis was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member.

On Monday, February 21st, at 4:05 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle on N. Winnebago and Avon Streets, but the driver fled. The vehicle was later located at N. Winnebago and Bendenwirt, police said. Officers chased McKenzie down after he ran on foot, and said two loaded handguns were recovered in the investigation.

McKenzie was charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No Valid FOID, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Resisting Arrest.

At 6 p.m. Monday, police stopped Taylor’s car in the 800 block of 7th Street, and said they found multiple baggies of cocaine, crack cocaine, and Fentanyl patches. Taylor was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.