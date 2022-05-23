ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — K9 units assisted police in chasing down four Rockford gang members on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Rockford Police, officers spotted the men walking down the middle of Tay Street around 4 p.m. Friday, and as they approached, the men ran.

Malekai Brown, 19, was captured at the scene and police said he was in possession of a loaded gun. He faces charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member.

Patrol officers, officers from the Rockford Housing Authority, and K9 officers were brought in to locate the other suspects.

Montrese Harris, 23, and Terrell Anderson, 22, were found and arrested. Police said they found two loaded guns with extended magazines which the pair had discarded during the chase.

Harris was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Gang Member, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, and Resisting Arrest.

Anderson was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Gang Member, and Resisting Arrest.

Montrell Anderson, 19, was the last of the four to be arrested, according to police. They said a gun they found in his possession had a laser light sight and an extended magazine. Police also said they found 22 grams of marijuana.

He was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Gang Member, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Armed Violence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest.

All four were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.