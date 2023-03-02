LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park Police have arrested Gary Johnson, 73, after authorities say they found sexual images of children on his cellphone.

According to police, on January 9th, a family member contacted authorities after Johnson allowed them to borrow a cellphone on which the relative discovered several “live” photos depicting girls under the age of 13 engaged in explicit acts.

On January 11th, after interviewing additional witnesses, detectives approached Johnson at his home. Police said Johnson corroborated the witnesses’ version of events and turned the iPhone in question over to investigators.

According to the arrest report, Johnson told police that he had visited a website to view adult pornography but had found pornographic videos containing children, which he then willingly downloaded.

Police said videos were found on two phones Johnson owned.

Johnson was subsequently charged with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

He is being held at the Winnebago County Jail without bond.