Police arrest accused Rockford drug dealer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff announced the arrest of Jeremi Nelson, 28, a suspected Rockford drug dealer, on Tuesday.

According to police, after receiving complaints of narcotics dealing taking place in the area of N. 2nd Street and Y Boulevard, investigators were able to identify Nelson as the suspect.

He was arrested on Monday, and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and a large amount of cash.

Nelson is charged with Unlawful Delivery of Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.