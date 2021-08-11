Police arrest alleged Janesville drug dealer in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Eshawn Reed, 39, a reported Janesville drug dealer, and seized guns and narcotics from two residences connected with the investigation.

According to the Janesville Police Department, Reed was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation which led to officer attempting to take him into custody during a traffic stop in Beloit around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Reed refused to stop for police, leading to a short pursuit. His vehicle was later found parked in the 2900 block of Park Avenue, police said. Reed was located a short time later and taken into custody.

Authorities then searched properties in the 1700 block of Park Avenue in Beloit and the 1000 block of S. Terrace Street in Janesville, and say they seized 29 grams of crack cocaine, more than 2 lbs. of marijuana, a handgun, and $42,000 in currency.

Police say Reed is currently on probation for Recklessly Endangering Safety by use of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place.

He is being held in the Rock County Jail.