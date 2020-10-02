Police arrest alleged Rockford drug dealer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 46-year-old Noel Robles-Treto was arrested Thursday after police say he was identified as a drug source in a narcotics investigation.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, police received numerous complaints of drug activity from a home in the 800 block of 8th Avenue.

On October 1st at 12:45 p.m., officers conducted a raid of the home and say they found cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, 3 guns, ammunition, and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Robles-Treto was charged with 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm without a Firearm Owner’s ID Card, and Possession of Ammunition without a Firearm Owner’s ID Card.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories