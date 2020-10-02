Police arrest alleged Rockford drug dealer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 46-year-old Noel Robles-Treto was arrested Thursday after police say he was identified as a drug source in a narcotics investigation.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, police received numerous complaints of drug activity from a home in the 800 block of 8th Avenue.

On October 1st at 12:45 p.m., officers conducted a raid of the home and say they found cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, 3 guns, ammunition, and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Robles-Treto was charged with 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm without a Firearm Owner’s ID Card, and Possession of Ammunition without a Firearm Owner’s ID Card.

