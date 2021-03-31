Police arrest alleged Rockford drug dealer during ‘shots fired’ call

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested 33-year-old Nicholas Drake on drug dealing and weapons charges after they were called to a reported shooting on 19th Avenue on Tuesday.

Police say they were called out around 10 p.m. to a home in the 1900 block of 19th Avenue for a report of shots fired inside the residence.

When police arrived, they located Drake, an adult female, and three juveniles. No one was hurt.

Officers recovered two rifles, ammunition, several live cannabis plants and production equipment, and several bags of suspected marijuana.

Drake was charged with Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver.