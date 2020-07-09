Live Now
Chief O’Shea, State’s Attorney Hite Ross give update on Rockford criminal investigations

Police arrest alleged Rockford drug dealer

Photo: Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Francisco Uresti, Jr., 28, was arrested at his home Wednesday after police say he became the subject of an investigation into illegal narcotics sales.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department said they received complaints of drug sales in the 1100 block of 20th Street and detectives identified Uresti as the source.

Around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant at his address and found 150 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun, cash, and drug packaging material, police said.

Uresti was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and No Firearm Owners Identification Card.

