FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said an armed 14-year-old boy, with a warrant out for his arrest, was arrested after officers tried to pull his car over and he ran.

According to police, officers tried to stop the vehicle in the area of South Chicago Street and South Galena Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 2nd.

Police said the teen got out and ran and was later apprehended.

Officers said the teen was in possession of two guns. He was also wanted on a juvenile arrest warrant for reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owner’s Identification card.

He was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Resisting Arrest, and No Valid Driver’s License.

Police said he was transported to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.