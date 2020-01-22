Police arrest armed Freeport man after foot chase

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Levi Burns was arrested Tuesday after police say he ran from officers and tossed a gun away during an investigation.

According to Freeport Police, officers were canvassing the area of S. Carroll Avenue and W. Pleasant Street, around 1:26 p.m., checking for suspects from “another incident.”

Officers spotted several subjects walking north on Adams Avenue and asked them to stop. According to authorities, Burns continued walking, and when the officer got out of his vehicle, began running away.

Police say Burns threw a gun during the foot pursuit, in the 400 block of S. Chicago.

Burns was eventually caught and arrested, and was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting a Police Officer, and No FOID. He was also served with an outstanding warrant for resisting arrest.

He was taken to the Stephenson County Jail and held on a $50,000 bond.

