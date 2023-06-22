JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Janesville Police Department’s SWAT Team arrested an armed man in a standoff situation on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, authorities were summoned to the 100 block of N. Washington Avenue for a report of a man causing a disturbance nearby while displaying a handgun.

When officers arrived at the house, police say William Stephens, 53, retreated into the apartment and refused to exit.

Negotiators talked to Stephens on the phone for two hours, police said, before he finally surrendered and was taken into custody.