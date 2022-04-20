ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Amair Davis, 35, was arrested inside a business in the 500 block of E. State Street on Tuesday, reportedly in possession of a loaded handgun, after getting in a single vehicle crash at the intersection of 3rd Street.

Police said they were called to the scene around 12 a.m.

Witnesses told police Davis left the crash site and went into the unnamed business, where he was later arrested.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Davis (mugshot not available) was charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under the Influence, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Reckless Driving.