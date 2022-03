ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say John Davis, 32, was arrested Saturday after police were conducting a warrant check, and found him holding a gun.

According to police, officers went looking for Davis in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue at 7 p.m. and spotted him holding a gun.

Authorities say they saw Davis throw the gun before he was arrested.

He was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.