JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit sex offender was arrested Friday after he allegedly attempted to abduct a child.

According to the Janesville Police Department, a juvenile girl was walking in the area of N. Crosby Avenue and Bond Place when a car pulled up and a man, later identified as Daryl Holloway, 55, reportedly asked her if she wanted to smoke marijuana or give him her phone number.

When the girl refused, Holloway allegedly grabbed her by the wrist, causing her to scream. A bystander came over, causing Holloway to get back in his car and drive away.

Holloway was identified as the suspect in the case.

Police say he is a convicted sex offender on parole. In 1986, he was convicted on the charge of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault by Use of Force and sentenced to 10 years in prison. In 1993, he was convicted of 1st Degree Sexual Assault by Use of a Dangerous Weapon and sentenced to 30 years. In 2018, he was convicted of Burglary and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and sentenced to supervised release. In 2022, he was convicted of felony theft and sentenced to additional extended supervised release.

Holloway was wearing a GPS monitoring system as a condition of his parole, and police said the telemetry from the device put him in the area at the time of the crime. As part of his supervised release, he is not allowed to contact or attempt to contact anyone under the age of 18.

He was arrested and charged with Child Enticement, Abduction of Another’s Child, and Probation Violation.