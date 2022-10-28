FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport have arrested Regina Green, 64, after she turned herself in for a fatal hit and run of an 83-year-old woman last week.

According to Freeport Police, Mary Lamm was in the parking lot of Fitness Lifestyles, 641 W. Stephenson Street, when she was hit by a car around 2:58 p.m. on Saturday, October 22nd.

She was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police said Green fled the scene. She was later identified as the suspect and turned herself in for arrest.

Green has been charged with Failure to Report an Accident Involving Death and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

She has been released on bond, awaiting her court hearing.