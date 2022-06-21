FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Desmar Lewis, 25, on possession of a firearm. Lewis is prohibited from owning a firearm due to prior incarceration.

Police said officers received information that Lewis was at a residence in the 800 block of South Galena and was in possession of the weapon.

When officers arrived, they confirmed he was and arrested him, police said.

He is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of a Firearm without Firearm Owners Identification.