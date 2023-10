FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say Issac Wade, 23, has been arrested for being a felon in possession of a semi-automatic pistol equipped with a high-capacity drum magazine.

According to law enforcement, Wade was arrested on October 25th. Police said Wade had a warrant for his arrest, stemming from an April 21st incident in which he allegedly possessed the weapon.

Wade was booked into the Stephenson County Jail pending the outcome of a pretrial detention hearing, police said.