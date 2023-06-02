ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced the capture of Austen Fowler on Friday.

Fowler was wanted by Rockford Police for attempted murder, armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and felon possessing a firearm.

Fowler had eluded police for weeks until an arrest warrant was executed yesterday by Rockford Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Fowler had barricaded himself in a bedroom in the 2000 block of Marshall Street, according to police.

A search of the property found two stolen vehicles, a loaded handgun, cannabis, cocaine, LSD, fentanyl, and mushrooms.

Fowler was additionally charged with manufacture/deliver cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms, and possession of LSD, fentanyl and cocaine.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.