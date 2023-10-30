ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police officers arrested Mario Aguilera, 24, a “habitual criminal” on Friday after investigating a shooting on 9th Street.

According to police, officers heard gunshots in the 2800 block of 9th Street around 1:35 a.m. and spotted a vehicle speeding away from the area.

Officers were ultimately able to stop the car and take Aguilera into custody. His passenger, a woman, was released without charges.

Police said numerous shell casings and a stolen, loaded handgun were recovered in the investigation.

Aguilera faces charges of Aggravated Fleeing, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Criminal Damage to Property, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Restraint.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.