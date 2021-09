Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called Monday at 4:21 p.m. to the 17000 block of Highway 81 area in Avon Township for a man, who was intoxicated, lying next to a car in a driveway.

The vehicle was found and police identified John H. Nafzger as the driver.

Nafzger was arrested for his 5th OWI offense; which is a felony.

The Rock County Jail is holding Nafzker until his initial court date on Tuesday, September 28th.