JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say they arrested David E. Steptoe, 47, on more drug charges after he had been accused in an earlier fatal overdose case.

On Tuesday night, Janesville Police served a search warrant at 3616 LaMancha Drive.

There had been an ongoing investigation of illegal drug activity at the residence before the search warrant was served, police said. During the search, police said they retrieved a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

Steptoe was arrested after he allegedly violated his bond restrictions, for charges of Felony Bail Jumping and Possession of THC, from an arrest back in October 2021.

Steptoe was suspected of delivering the drug that caused the overdose of three people. He was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide.

Police said Steptoe has been arrested by the Janesville Police Department (JPD) Street Crimes Unit (SCU) for several drug charges including Possession With Intent To Deliver Fentanyl, Possession With Intent To Deliver Cocaine, Possession Of THC (2nd of subsequent offense), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felony Bail Jumping.

He is being held at the Rock County Jail awaiting his court appearance. The investigation into the residence is ongoing due to pending charges against other people involved.