JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — After being arrested for child pornography in June, police announced a Janesville man has been arrested again on new charges.

According to the Janesville Police Department, David Szelogowski, 37, was arrested on June 8th, 2023, for 5 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Szelogowski was released on bond.

On Tuesday, Szelogowski was arrested again on new child pornography charges after an investigation by detectives.

He faces new charges of 3 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and Bail Jumping.

Szelogowski was booked into the Rock County Jail and is being held pending his first court appearance for the new offense.