BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police have arrested Donta Evans-Pounds, 30, after a search of a house on Middle Street yielded a cache of illegal drugs for sale, including crack cocaine and Fentanyl.

According to police, SWAT executed a raid on a house in the 200 block of Middle Street at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 30th.

Polic said 242 grams of cocaine, 134 grams of crack cocaine, 28 grams of Fentanyl, and 40 grams of marijuana were seized in the operation.

Evans-Pounds has been charged with 3 counts of Manufacture/Delivery of Cocaine, Possession of Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, and 4 counts of Maintaining a Vehicle/Residence for Drug Trafficking.

He is scheduled to go before a judge on December 4th.