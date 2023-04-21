ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say an investigation into drug dealing in Rockford led investigators to arrest Elijah Moore, 24, on Friday.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant raid was conducted on Moore’s residence in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue on Friday morning, where police found “a large amount” of cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

A firearm that had been reported as stolen was also found inside the home.

“We are committed to bringing those involved in illegal drug trafficking to justice and making our communities safer,” said Sheriff Gary Caruana. “This operation sends a strong message that narcotics trafficking will not be tolerated, and we will continue to work tirelessly to protect our communities from the devastating effects of illegal drugs.”

Moore has been charged with Manufacture/Delivery of Cocaine, Manufacture/Delivery Fentanyl, Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.