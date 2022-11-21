ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — David Jones, 32, was arrested after police uncovered drugs after a home was hit by gunfire Friday night.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said on November 19th, deputies were called to the 6700 block of Harrison Avenue around 10:15 p.m. for the reported shooting.

No one in the home was injured, but police said they found evidence of bullet impacts to the structure.

During the investigation, police said they recovered 600 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of cannabis, and 12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

Authorities did not say whether Jones was a suspect or a target of the shooting.

He was charged with Manufacturing/Delivery of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Cannabis.

Jones was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.