Police arrest man seen walking in Rockford with a loaded gun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Christian Cabanas, 20, for an alleged shooting in the 1200 block of Clover Avenue on Saturday.

Police said officers were called to the scene around 5 p.m. for a reported shooting, and spotted Cabanas walking across the roadway with the weapon in hand.

Officers were able to take Cabanas into custody, police said. The gun was reportedly defaced and loaded.

No one was injured in the incident.

Cabanas was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

He was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.