ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Rockford Police announced that a man wanted for a 2021 murder has been captured.

Police said Edmond Lilly, 31, was wanted for the October 5th, 2021, shooting which injured three men and killed a fourth, Charles Ghoulson, 38.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of S. Independence around 8:40 p.m.

Gholson suffered life-threatening injuries and later died at a local hospital.

Two men, 30 and 35 years old, suffered serious injuries, police said. Another man, a 36-year-old, walked into a local hospital for injuries suffered in the shooting.

Police said the investigation led them to identify Lilly and another man as the suspects in the crime.

Mario Perkins, 33, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery.

Mario Perkins. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Lilly was sought by police since charges were filed against him on October 20th, 2023, and evaded capture until today, December 19th, when officers located him at a residence in the 200 block of S. First Street.

He has been charged with First Degree Murder and three counts of Aggravated Battery.

Lilly was previously found not guilty of a 2017 shooting that fatally injured 72-year-old bystander, Richard Griffin.

Police said Lilly and Perriyon King began shooting at each other near Longwood and Rural in April 2017, when Griffin was struck in the head by a bullet.

Griffin died in 2020 after being left unable to walk, speak, or breathe on his own as a result of the shooting.

King was convicted of Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Mob Action in October of 2018, and was sentenced to 90 years in prison.

Lilly was acquitted in a separate trial. In August 2022, he was found guilty of drug trafficking charges from a 2019 arrest and sentenced to 4 years in prison.