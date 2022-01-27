Police arrest Rockford felon suspected of being an Ecstasy dealer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
emmanuel thornton

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Emmanuel Thornton, 27, a suspected drug dealer in the Rockford area.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, police received information from the community about a man dealing narcotics and began an investigation that lead to Thorton’s arrest on Tuesday.

Thornton was arrested in the 4500 block of Governors Drive, and police say a large number of Ecstasy pills, a loaded weapon, and U.S. currency was recovered.

Thorton has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Thornton was arrested for a carjacking in 2016.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories