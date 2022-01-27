Police arrest Rockford felon suspected of being an Ecstasy dealer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Emmanuel Thornton, 27, a suspected drug dealer in the Rockford area.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, police received information from the community about a man dealing narcotics and began an investigation that lead to Thorton’s arrest on Tuesday.

Thornton was arrested in the 4500 block of Governors Drive, and police say a large number of Ecstasy pills, a loaded weapon, and U.S. currency was recovered.

Thorton has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Thornton was arrested for a carjacking in 2016.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.