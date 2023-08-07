ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say 25-year-old Elias Rosales was arrested Friday after a 12-hour standoff.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue around 4:45 p.m. after reports that Rosales had pointed a gun at a woman.

Photo: Greg Holder

All occupants were removed from the residence, and Rosales eventually surrendered to authorities.

He was charged with Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and an outstanding warrant.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.