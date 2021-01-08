Police arrest Rockford man delivering ‘large amount of cocaine’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 50-year-old Vance Patterson was arrested Wednesday after narcotics detectives say they witnessed him delivering a “large amount of cocaine.”

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, police had been receiving numerous complaints about Patterson selling drugs at various locations in the Rockford area.

On Wednesday, police say narcotics detectives observed a drug sale in the area of 14th Street and 9th Avenue.

Patterson was charged with Unlawful Delivery of 15-100 grams of Cocaine and Unlawful Delivery of 100-400 grams of Cocaine.

He was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

