ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Gang Crime Unit arrested Aaron Alexander, 30, on Friday as part of a narcotics raid on Cunningham Street.

According to police, Alexander was arrested during a search warrant of a home in the 1000 block of Cunningham at 9:50 a.m.

Detectives reported finding a loaded gun, Ecstasy, crack cocaine, cannabis, and a large amount of cash.

Alexander was charged with Unlawful Use of a Firearm by a Felon, Armed Violence, No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.