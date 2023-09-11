ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested William Conner, 39, on charges of disorderly conduct and assault after he reportedly used a gun to threaten a dog owner, police said.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 3000 block of Winnebago Street around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 9th.

Witnesses said Conner was armed with a handgun and threatened a man who was trying to retrieve his dogs, which had got loose.

Officers located Conner and placed him in custody for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Assault, and Disorderly Conduct.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.